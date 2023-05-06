Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 179 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total value of $666,276.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.60, for a total transaction of $666,276.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,558.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $7,441,409. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $253.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.72. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

See Also

