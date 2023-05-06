Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 222 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BC. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Brunswick by 3.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brunswick by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Brunswick by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 23.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $82.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average of $78.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.53. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $93.15.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,922.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 7,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $649,196.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,660,061.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 5,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $504,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,390 shares of company stock worth $1,181,472. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Further Reading

