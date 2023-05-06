Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,262 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after buying an additional 80,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFC opened at $19.79 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.92 and a 1-year high of $20.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

About Manulife Financial



Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

