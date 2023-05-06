Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 2,356 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,264 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in HP by 462.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 27,800.0% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in HP by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.66. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.69.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $122,201.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,730.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,389 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

