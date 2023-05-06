Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 251 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,614.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,023,000 after purchasing an additional 295,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $659.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.68 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.13.

In related news, COO Parker Shi bought 4,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.94 per share, with a total value of $200,473.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,473.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Parker Shi acquired 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.94 per share, for a total transaction of $200,473.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,780 shares in the company, valued at $200,473.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 31,130 shares of company stock worth $1,387,794 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

