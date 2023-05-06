Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 281 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 148.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total transaction of $2,061,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,211,136.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,351,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,790,320 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genpact Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Genpact stock opened at $39.86 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $38.99 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day moving average is $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

