Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,096 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,286 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 1,257.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,368,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $103,598,000 after buying an additional 2,194,000 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC grew its position in General Motors by 21,200.0% in the third quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 72.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,130,470 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Motors Stock Up 5.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $33.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.11. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

