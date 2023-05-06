Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,171 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after acquiring an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,187,000 after purchasing an additional 54,624 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 612,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 25.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 439,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 90,416 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $49.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.80. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $91.65.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.04%.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.29 per share, for a total transaction of $56,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,958 shares in the company, valued at $616,825.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $72,579.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,461.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Ruggiero purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.29 per share, with a total value of $56,290.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,825.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

