Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 339 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRPT. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.90. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $159.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.47 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.64% and a negative net margin of 114.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRPT. Cowen boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $149.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.47.

About Sarepta Therapeutics



Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

