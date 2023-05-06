Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 3,509 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at $493,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.1% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 172,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.57 and a beta of 0.57. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.44 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.30.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

