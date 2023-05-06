Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 528 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $429.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.99 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers its services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates through the Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California geographical segments. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tacoma, WA.

