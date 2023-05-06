Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 60,368 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 60,368 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 67.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth $65,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.3% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.68) to €16.00 ($17.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.88) to €18.50 ($20.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

PHG stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.19. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $11.75 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -31.84%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

