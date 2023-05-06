Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 7,032 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,032 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACCD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 1,022.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $883.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Accolade, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The firm had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACCD shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Accolade in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Accolade from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Accolade to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.62.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

