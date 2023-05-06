Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5,298.3% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 194,977 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $640,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,814,000 after buying an additional 75,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CMF opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.49. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.91 and a 1 year high of $58.00.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

