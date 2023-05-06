Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,204 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS DWLD opened at $26.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Davis Select Worldwide ETF Profile

The Davis Select Worldwide ETF (DWLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AWCI index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global equities. The fund seeks long-term capital growth. DWLD was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

