Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,402 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,644,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,934 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 20.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,083,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,453 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 594.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,574,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,474,796 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 566.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,325,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,321,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,285,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,003,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.88.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.639 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.