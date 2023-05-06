Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,576 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 550.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4,414.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DB shares. Bank of America lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of DB stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 11.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

