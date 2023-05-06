Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. State Street Corp raised its stake in Veracyte by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,945,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,244 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Veracyte by 1,717.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 762,651 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 575,949 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter worth $10,440,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,085,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,491,000 after acquiring an additional 348,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Veracyte stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $32.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02.

Insider Activity at Veracyte

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, Director Bonnie H. Anderson sold 34,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $749,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Raymond James cut Veracyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

Veracyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.