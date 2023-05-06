Brokers Set Expectations for V.F. Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for V.F. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the textile maker will earn $2.85 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

VFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Williams Trading upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.77. V.F. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $51.40.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. V.F.’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 112.15%.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of V.F. by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in V.F. by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in V.F. by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in V.F. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in V.F. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

