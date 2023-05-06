Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) CEO Sells $1,301,816.35 in Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.90. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $84.84.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRKR. StockNews.com lowered Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.