Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cable One in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cable One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 218.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cable One by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CABO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cable One from $800.00 to $785.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,104.29.

Cable One Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $697.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $682.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $723.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.83. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $609.85 and a 12-month high of $1,464.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The company had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 58.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $709.30 per share, with a total value of $70,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $709.30 per share, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

Featured Articles

