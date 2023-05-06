Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 158.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after buying an additional 537,042 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 54.1% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 96.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 39,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.7% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $54.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $57.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPB. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

