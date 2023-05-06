Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Price Target to $75.00

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $35.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $29.81 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.48.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 49.67%. The company had revenue of $128.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.73 million. Equities analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 20.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,802,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,685,000 after purchasing an additional 829,234 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $38,059,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,758,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,653,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 2,350.4% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,715,000 after acquiring an additional 253,706 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

