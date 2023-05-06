Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 307.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,108,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,395,000 after purchasing an additional 558,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 8.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,394,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,548 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 126.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958,400 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,197,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,403,000 after purchasing an additional 315,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 59.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CARR. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.07.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

