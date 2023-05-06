Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 838 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CATY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 15,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CATY. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $29.62 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $299.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.73 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,445,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,445,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sun purchased 6,100 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $213,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

