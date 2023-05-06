Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $56.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -236.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.23 and a 52-week high of $79.66.

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $336.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.12 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.27.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $408,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,700,640.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Jeffrey Scott Jacobs sold 510 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total value of $36,561.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,544.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.11, for a total value of $408,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,700,640.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,158 shares of company stock worth $3,203,879. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

