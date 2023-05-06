Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.82.

NYSE CRL opened at $191.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.22 and a 52-week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $815,319.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,038 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total transaction of $1,159,600.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $815,319.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,656.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

