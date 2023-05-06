Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 184.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 113.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $78.64 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $107.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 50.00% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

