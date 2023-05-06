Community Bank N.A. Has $54.16 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Community Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,863 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 7.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its holdings in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 56,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total value of $9,261,412.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,766,188.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,299,192.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $173.57 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

