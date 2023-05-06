Core Alternative Capital Purchases 23,303 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.0% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 26,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 59,728 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,715 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 18,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,148.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 79,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 73,337 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $173.57 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 435,437 shares of company stock valued at $70,994,677 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.20.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

