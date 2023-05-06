Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CRNX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CRNX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNX stock opened at $22.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.02). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.38% and a negative return on equity of 48.32%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

