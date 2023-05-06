David Barter Sells 8,663 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CFO David Barter sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $608,055.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NEWR opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.90.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in New Relic by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Further Reading

