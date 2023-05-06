David Barter Sells 8,663 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CFO David Barter sold 8,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $608,055.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
New Relic Stock Performance
Shares of NEWR opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.19. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.90.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of New Relic
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently commented on NEWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.14.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
