David E. Oreilly Sells 5,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $940.78 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $942.76. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $861.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $836.12.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $925.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $921.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.81.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

