Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.55% from the stock’s current price.

DCPH has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.78.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

DCPH opened at $13.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.68. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

Insider Activity at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.50 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 131.38%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven L. Hoerter sold 7,500 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $169,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 11,123 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.