Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lowered its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares by 1,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000.

Get Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSEARCA:DRV opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.01. Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $84.94.

About Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (DRV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged inverse exposure to an index that captures large cap equities of the US real estate segment. DRV was launched on Jul 16, 2009 and is managed by Direxion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Real Estate Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.