Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Acquired by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Rating) by 3,151.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,302 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 878.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 263.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $616,000.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Up 7.4 %

TECL stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 3.54. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

