Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 575.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Dover by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 231,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Stock Up 1.8 %

Dover stock opened at $144.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.30.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.31.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

Featured Stories

