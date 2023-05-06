Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Stake Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 982.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 71,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 14.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,583,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.3 %

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Shares of RDY stock opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.04. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.49.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.