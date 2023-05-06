Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) PT Raised to C$18.50 at National Bank Financial

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DREUF. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.50 price target for the company.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DREUF opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

