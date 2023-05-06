DT Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,123 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $173.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $124.17 and a one year high of $176.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.86.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Articles

