Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 112.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 95.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 822,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,275,000 after purchasing an additional 402,222 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 73.8% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 216,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,621,000 after purchasing an additional 92,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:DUOL opened at $123.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $146.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -82.37 and a beta of 0.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $103.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Duolingo from $95.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Duolingo from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Duolingo from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Duolingo from $99.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $79,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,614,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 10,748 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $1,398,314.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,545.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 844 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $79,336.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,198 shares in the company, valued at $12,614,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,951 shares of company stock valued at $30,684,818. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duolingo Company Profile

Get Rating

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

