Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

In other Dycom Industries news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $95.40 on Friday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 3.73%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DY shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

