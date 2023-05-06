Ecolab Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.86 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $5.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.87. The consensus estimate for Ecolab’s current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.20.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $173.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average of $154.48. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $49.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecolab

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,185,126,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after buying an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after buying an additional 351,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,505,000 after buying an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,746,000 after buying an additional 157,091 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

