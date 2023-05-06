Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGO. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Eldorado Gold by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

EGO opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -299.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.11.

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

