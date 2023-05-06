Empirical Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1,148.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,337 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.3% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,437 shares of company stock worth $70,994,677 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 4.7 %

AAPL opened at $173.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.86. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

