EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 278,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,500,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in EPR Properties by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in EPR Properties by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $33.92 and a 1 year high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its 200-day moving average is $39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 147.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

