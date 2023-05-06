EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 230,039 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in EQT during the 1st quarter worth $163,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. EQT’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.35.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.