ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 81,676 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 188.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 112,746 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 95,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IPAY opened at $41.97 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $36.55 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $461.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.19.

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

