FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FARO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of FARO stock opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.85 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. FARO Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $39.71.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $103.86 million for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 179.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 155.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 29.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in FARO Technologies in the third quarter valued at $131,000. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and support of three-dimensional imaging and software solutions. It operates through the United States and Canada, Americas-Other, Germany, EMEA-Other, Japan, China, and Asia-Other segments. The company was founded by Gregory A.

