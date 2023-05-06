Fate Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($1.14) Per Share (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.14) per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 171.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Down 7.9 %

FATE has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.30 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.24.

Shares of FATE opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $557.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,270,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,797,703 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 695.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,503,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after buying an additional 1,314,683 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after buying an additional 1,300,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,417 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

In other Fate Therapeutics news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,879,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,145,922.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.